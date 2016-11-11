EDUCATION AWARDS: Somersaults and cartwheels for gymnastics rising star Jake

There were no losers in the Outstanding Sporting Achievement as three talented youngsters emerged from a category full of excellence.

Jake Jarman (14), of The Deepings School, took the award just days before he is due to show his skills in front of British Gymnastics head coach Eddie van Hoof.

A clubmate of four-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith, Jake is a member of British Gymnastics’ elite junior squad and was the best-placed gymnast at an international competition in Italy last month.

Jake said: “I started doing gymnastics when I was nine and I now train six days a week.

“Being selected for the British junior squad earlier this year has been my best moment so far because it opens up a lot of opportunities to be selected for future competitions.

“But my ultimate goal is to go to the Olympics in either 2020 or 2024.”

Being selected for the British junior squad earlier this year has been my best moment so far Jake Jarman, of The Deepings School

Jake was chosen ahead of finalists Tallulah Freeman, a footballer from Peele Community College, Long Sutton, and promising athlete Lee Addison, of Spalding Academy.”