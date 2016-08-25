GCSE RESULTS: A record breaking year of results at Casterton College Rutland

A headteacher’s promise of “virtually a new school” has been delivered with a record-breaking year of GCSE results recorded.

Carl Smith, Principal at Casterton College Rutland, announced today (Thursday, August 26) that 80 per cent of pupils at the school in Great Casterton achieved five GCSEs with A* - C grades and 73 per cent with English and Maths included, six per cent higher than last year.

Of the school’s higher achieving pupils, 100 per cent got A* - C grades with English and Maths, which was well above the national average.

“There has been a real and fundamental improvement in standards at the college since 2014 and we are now in the top 10 per cent of similar schools nationally,” Mr Smith explained.

This year’s results in maths and English literature were particularly outstanding with 90 per cent or more pupils getting a C or above.

Catherine Waites, 16, from Stamford got five A* and four A grades and plans to study biology, chemistry, maths and psychology next year with a view to work in higher medical research.

She said: “I love chemistry but I really liked doing textiles as it was a lot more course work based.

“I was very nervous but am going to a folk festival this weekend to celebrate.”

Across the school, more than 50 per cent of Pupil Premium students, which are classed as disadvantaged, got five A* - C grades including Maths and English, which compared nationally is 15 per cent higher than average.

Matthew Fyall, 16, from Stamford got four A* and five A grades and is going to study French, History and English Literature at A Level.

“I wasn’t sure how I was going to do but I’m really happy now,” he said.

Oliver Johnson, 16, from Stamford was predicted Cs when he started the schools but achieved six A* and three A grades. He is going to study Physics, Maths, Computer Science and History.

The results come just a week after the school’s sister site, Rutland County College in Oakham, achieved similarly outstanding A Level results.

Mr Smith added: “A year ago I promised ‘virtually a new school’ and these results, together with our superb A-level results, prove that it is happening.

“Standards of teaching and behaviour are similarly outstanding and the great news for parents is that we have places to fill, so if you’d like your child to start with us this year, pay us a visit.”