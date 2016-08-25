GCSE RESULTS: Another successful year at Oakham School

Oakham’s excellent GCSE results reflect yet another incredibly successful year for the school.

As well as an impressive 42 pupils achieving straight A*/A grades, the school saw almost a third of all exams taken gaining the top A* grade.

Headmaster Nigel Lasbrook said: “The results are tremendous – to have such an impressive number of exams taken resulting in either an A* or A grade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and their teachers.”

For the second year running, seven Oakhamians achieved the top A* grades in all of their 10 or 11 GCSE exams. They are: Sachin Black, George Figgis, Matthew Jennings, Zak Myers, Morgan Overton, Rebecca Sale and Lizzy Sanders. Another 21 pupils achieved at least eight A*s.

Mr Lashbrook said: “GCSE results day heralds the end of the academic year – and what a year it has been for Oakham!

“On top of our outstanding Upper School results, which saw 54 per cent of all exams taken being awarded A*-A grades, there has been a catalogue of individual, team and school successes. Numerous national finals were reached – including the Chamber Choir earning the title of one of the top three choirs in the country in the BBC Songs of Praise School Choir of the Year competition, and the senior boys hockey team, who now rank second in the country following the national playoff.

“Oakham is focused on the Total Curriculum and nothing sums this up more than Morgan Overton’s success. In the same week that his winning composition for the BBC Inspire Young Composers’ Competition featured on BBC Radio 3, he learnt he had a clean sweep of A*s in his GCSE results!”