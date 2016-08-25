GCSE RESULTS: Bourne Academy celebrates superb set of results

Bourne Academy has once again recorded another superb set of GCSE results.

Sixty-six per cent of Year 11 pupils achieved five or more A* to C grades, including English and mathematics.

Headteacher Laurence Reilly said: “This is a three per cent rise from 2015, despite the students following an even more demanding curriculum than in previous years, with a greater focus on the academic ‘Ebacc’ subjects, although Bourne Academy still promotes vocational subjects and the arts.

“So many students exceeded their expectations, with particular congratulations going to Kezia Kirtland for her 6 A* grades and 3 As, as well as to Elinor Thompson and Claire Leverseidge for each achieving four A*s and to Finn Hudson for his three A*s and 4 As.”