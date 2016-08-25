GCSE RESULTS: Bourne Grammar School celebrates impressive results

Bourne Grammar’s 153 Year 11 students are celebrating some impressive results which set them up for a confident move on to their sixth form education and beyond.

No fewer than 74 students achieved at least one A* grade amongst their 10 or 11 GCSE results, representing almost half of the students in the cohort.

Two pupils, Francesca Gardner from Bourne and Adam Hawkins from Baston, achieved a clean sweep of all A* grades. Hannah Scott from Langtoft along with Joseph Cuffling and Emily Fytche from Bourne each scored 10 A* grades. Alice Calcutt from Baston achieved an impressive 9 A* grades. Many other pupils saw only A* or A grades on their results slips.

Of the 1,499 GCSE grades received, 20 per cent were at the A* level and just over half were A-grade or better. 80 per cent of all grades achieved were grade B or better.

100 per cent of pupils passed GCSE English Language and there were outstanding results in English Literature too with 74 students achieving and A* or A grade. In mathematics - in which the GCSE examination is becoming ever more challenging - 98.7 per cent of the students achieved a good pass grade and 89 students achieved an A* or A grade. The science results were exceptional, with 100 per cent pass rate in each of biology, chemistry and physics. In biology, 80 per cent of the grades were A* or A and 83 per cent of the chemistry grades were at this level. Well over 40 per cent of the students grades in biology and chemistry were A* grades.

On average across the whole year-group, every pupil achieved equivalent to a high B grade for every GCSE examination taken. In French the average grade was close to an A*. At Bourne Grammar every student takes at least one modern foreign language at GCSE level. All take Spanish and 60 per cent of the grades were B or better. 83 per cent of the students grades in German were A or better.

A key indicator for high-performing selective schools such as Bourne Grammar is the percentage of pupils that achieves five or more A* or A grades including English and mathematics, in itself an impressive achievement. The class of 2016 achieved 40 per cent at this elevated level.

Bourne Grammar’s proud headteacher Jonathan Maddox said: “With grade inflation a thing of the past and the GCSE examinations becoming significantly more demanding, our students’ work ethic and the first-rate teaching they enjoy shine through in these results. We have plenty of students who are capable of top grades but many too who have had to work exceptionally hard to achieve their excellent results. They have been carefully supported and gently encouraged on their way and are now able to celebrate what they have achieved. These students can be confident that their results stand them in good stead as they start their A-Level students at our sixth form in September. I also look forward to welcoming students from many other local schools into our sixth form who will be enrolling later on today. Congratulations to all.”