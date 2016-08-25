GCSE RESULTS: Exceptional achievements by pupils at Uppingham Community College

Once again Uppingham Community College is delighted with the exceptional achievements of its students in their GCSE exam results.

More than 70 per cent of pupils gained five or more A* - C grades, including English and maths, with significant successes for a number of pupils.

Alice Kirby, Thomas Ellis, Tom Wright and Olly Berridge gained 10 or more A*/A grades, Janni Vizma, Jacob Norris, Morgan Severn, Ben Hubbard, Evie Breakell, Josh Griffiths, Isabelle and Eleanor Dunk all gained eight or more A/A* grades. 27 per cent of the pupils gained at least three or more A/A* grades and over 55 per cent of the pupils gained at least one A*. Staff from the English and maths departments are delighted with the excellent levels of progress achieved by the pupils which is an important headline measure and many other subjects have seen an increase upon last year’s results.

Principal Jan Turner said: “I am extremely pleased that the hard work and efforts of our young people have been reflected in these outstanding results. I wish them every success in their future career paths.”