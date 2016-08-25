GCSE RESULTS: Stamford Welland Academy celebrates excellent results

Stamford Welland Academy celebrated an excellent set of results today as 60 per cent of their students achieved five or more A* to C grades including English and maths, up from 52 per cent last year.

Both maths and English results also showed improvement, with 85 per cent of students achieving an A* to C grade in English and 64 per cent achieving an A* to C grade in maths.

Achievements in other core subjects including science, humanities and languages were also in line with predictions, and 27 per cent of students achieved the EBacc, an increase of seven per cent on last year. All high ability students achieved this measure.

Among the school’s highest achievers was Isaac Selwyn who gained six A* and four A grades.

The academy’s provisional Progress 8 score, the new Government headline measure that will determine the school performance tables from this year, came in at 0.5 meaning that students are on average making greater than expected progress by half a grade. This figure will be confirmed later this year in line with the Department for Education’s national adjustments.

Principal Anthony Partington said: “We are delighted with these results which consolidate the progress we have made since joining CMAT and the journey we have been on as an Academy.

“With 60 per cent of students achieving five or more A* to C grades including English and Maths then we are also celebrating our best ever set of “first entry” results.

“The results are a credit to the hard work and commitment of our students and staff, and I would like to congratulate everyone on their excellent achievements.”