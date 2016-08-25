GCSE RESULTS: The Deepings School’s ‘pride’ at pupils’ achievements

The Deepings School is proud of the many pupils who have achieved outstanding grades at GCSE this year and just as importantly there have also been a significant number of students who have worked exceptionally hard and made fantastic progress.

Pupils with exceptional achievement include Bryony Hickson (5A*, 5A), Jonathan Allen (6A*, 3A), Niamh Walker (6A*/2A), Aaron Jakins (3A*/6A), Jennifer Roe (3A*/5A), Thomas Mulqueen (3A*/4A), Alexander Heatley (2A*/5A) and Emma Gibbs (10 A).

Bryony Hickson was delighted and relieved with her “world class” results. She is looking forward to joining the school’s sixth form. Having achieved a set of amazing grades, Emma Gibbs’resilience has paid off. She is looking forward to life in the sixth form and intends to study A Levels in mathematics, psychology and geography, before going to university.

Headteacher, Richard Trow said: “The class of 2016 have really focused since September and this has created a positive achievement centred culture that has set a great example to the rest of the school. As a school we take a great deal of pride in making sure that all students are prepared for the next stage of their education and this year is no exception. Many will stay with us in our ‘state of the art’ sixth form and others have already secured places at one of the high quality colleges in our area.”

The new £4 million science centre has had its first Year 11 cohort through and the science team have done an amazing job in securing some fantastic results including 60 per cent A*/A in biology, 52 per cent A*/A physics and 48 per cent A*/A chemistry.

Head of science Chris Campbell said: “I am really proud that the students’ efforts this year have been rewarded with such positive results. Grades in triple science are particularly impressive and I am sure they will inspire our students to study the sciences at A-level and beyond.”