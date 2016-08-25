Head students lead the way at Kirkstone House School, Baston

Kirkstone House School, Baston, kept true to its motto of “Where the individual counts” after two of its star pupils produced “superb” GCSE results.

Head boy Matthew Hunt and head girl Charlotte Thurston led by example, gaining 22 GCSEs between them with grades of mostly A* and A.

Matthew and Charlotte automatically become members of the school’s Old Students’ Association and headteacher Corinne Jones said “We are absolutely thrilled at the superb results the school has achieved this year.”

Writing on the school’s website, Mrs Jones added: “As Headmistress, I am extremely proud of the school’s achievements, both academically and in terms of the many varied activities in which pupils are engaged.

“We are an entirely inclusive school, accepting pupils of all abilities, and our success lies in the fact that we enable all to achieve both their personal and academic potential.

“We never lose sight of the individual at the heart of all we do and our mission statement is that ‘The Individual Counts’.

We are absolutely thrilled at the superb results the school has achieved this year Corinne Jones, Headmistress, Kirkstone House School, Baston

“As a school, we understand that happy, well-motivated pupils who have excellent self-esteem, who care for themselves and for each other, are what makes a school a success.”