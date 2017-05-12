Furry friends steal the show at South Witham Academy fete

Parents, staff and children enjoyed an afternoon of facepainting, tractor rides, a bouncy castle, games and refreshments.

Robert Threlfall enjoys the bouncy castle

The Cottesmore Military Wives also performed throughout the day.

Parents were not left out as they showcased their baking skills in a bake off.

But it was the dog parade that stole the show as children were invited to show off their dogs in categories including best child handler, best sausage catcher, the dog the judge would most like to take home and best in show.

George Smith, in Year 6, was voted best child handler and received two rosettes for his labrador and whippet.

Noah and Isla Odell have fun on the bouncy castle

Head of school Anna O’Shaughnessy was pleased with the turn-out. She said: “I think nearly every child in the school came along with their families and everyone had a great time. We are still counting up the amount of money raised but all funds will all go towards enrichment opportunities for the children, including trips and clubs. We also like to pay for our Year 6s to attend a pantomine before they leave for secondary school, so the money will help towards ticket and transport costs.”