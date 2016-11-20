Search

Library’s £210,000 revamp

Stamford Deputy Mayor and Mayoress Tony and Valerie Story with staff and guests at the opening of the new Stamford College library EMN-160911-190200009

Stamford Deputy Mayor and Mayoress Tony and Valerie Story with staff and guests at the opening of the new Stamford College library EMN-160911-190200009

0
Have your say

The library at New College Stamford has been officially reopened following a £210,000 refurbishment over the summer.

Component:1.7685829.1479402105, , ,$mergedBody