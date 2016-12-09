Lincolnshire top of the class for primary school performance

Lincolnshire is top of the class according to the latest Education and Skills Annual Report from Ofsted as the county is the best performing in the East Midlands with 93% of schools rated good or better.

Lincolnshire County Council (83%) was only one of two East Midlands authorities performing better than the national average for phonics. Phonics is the method for aiding reading and writing through use of sound and spelling patterns.

The Bluecoat School in Stamford and Branston Community College are singled out as two of nine schools in the region previously judged to require improvement but now judged outstanding.

The Care Leavers Service in Lincolnshire was also highlighted, developing strong and effective partnership arrangements to increase opportunities for care leavers in work experience, training and employment across the county.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This highlights excellent progress from our schools and other services for children and young people. We’re leading the way in primary school performance and making good progress in the secondary sector with 83% of pupils in good or outstanding schools, 2% above the national figure.”

“The Care Leavers Service is well supported by politicians – we know young people leaving care often have to overcome significant barriers to employment and learning. They may have experienced disruption to their childhood, have complex health and emotional needs which can seriously hold them back. It’s good to see our support for education, employment and training places for these young people making its mark.”

Lincolnshire has 11 providers listed as judged to be outstanding in 2015/16 – more than any other authority. These are:

* Boston West Academy

* Branston Community Acadamy

* Kisimul School

* Louth Kidgate Primary School

* St George’s Preparatory School & Little Dragons Preschool

* The Bluecoat School, Stamford

* Eresby School, Spilsby

* St Francis Special School, Lincolnshire County Council

* Tydd St Mary CoE Primary School

* Wyberton Primary School

* Wyndham Park Nursery School