Lottery grant funds school’s fitness classes

A Stamford primary school has set up fitness classes for children and adults after being handed a Big Lottery grant of almost £10,000.

St Augustine’s Primary School is running the Helping Hands Health Hub which includes a ‘healthy living club’ consisting of power walking and dance and a ‘fitness club’ for parents and pre-school children, which is designed to improve co-ordination and motor skills.

The free classes take place during and after school on Fridays and are accessible to parents, their children and others in the community.

They were set up by the school because it wanted to provide something for disadvantaged parents who could not afford to pay for fitness classes.

The £9,630 funding is paying for Stamford-based sports coaching firm Finding Fitness to run the classes which started in April and will run for 38 weeks in total.

Darryl Sinclair, who attends the fitness club and has two children who attend the school, said he thought the classes were a great idea and his children love them.

He said: “They always come home hot and sweaty and full of beans. It is a nice thing - it is something different. We all appreciate what they are doing.

“It is nice that the school has put these classes on and that they are free.”

The fitness club takes place between 1pm and 2pm, while the healthy living club, which includes boxercise and muscle toning runs between 2pm and 3pm.

There is also a children’s fitness after school club, open to pupils and non-pupils, running between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

What’s more, there are plans to run two fitness clubs for children during the Summer holidays.