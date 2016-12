Students and staff at The Deepings School are breaking up for their Christmas holidays today having said “thank you” to the community for its support.

The school hosted a community buffet, with more than 70 guests from businesses and community associations from the Deepings.

Head teacher Richard Lord said: “We were very pleased that so many of our colleagues could take the time to join us at this busy time of the year.

Photo: SG071216-097DAL