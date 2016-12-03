Share views on post-16 transport in Rutland

Rutland County Council is consulting on possible changes to the amount paid by students towards the cost of transport to and from post-16 education.

The council currently provides subsidised transport for students who live in Rutland and attend post-16 education, as long as they are eligible. These students pay £339 per year towards the cost of this transport.

Due to rising running costs and cuts in government funding, the council is considering increasing this contribution to £500 per year, bringing it closer in line with other local authority areas.

If applied, the increase would affect students starting post-16 education from September 2017 onwards. Students already attending post-16 education during 2016/17 would continue to receive assistance at the current rate, as long as they do not change their course or where they are studying.

There is no change for students from low income households and they will continue to be exempt from the charge.

Portfolio holder for transport Tony Mathias (Con) said: “The cost of subsidising college transport for post-16 students has risen considerably at a time when government funding is being reduced, so it’s important we look at different ways to make the service more sustainable.

“We currently ask post-16 students to contribute £339 towards the cost of their travel, which is much less than many other rural authorities. If we increase the contribution to £500 as is being considered, Rutland students will pay the same as their peers in neighbouring Lincolnshire and still less than those in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire. Before we decide, we want to hear from those people who would be affected by the change and welcome their views.”

Anyone affected by the proposal can share their feedback by writing to the council’s transport team or e-mailing: travel4rutland@rutland.gov.uk

Alternatively, they can complete a short online survey by visiting: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/rutlandpost16 and have until 4.30pm on Friday, January 27, to share their views.