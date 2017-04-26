South Holland schools can join carnival party at School Games

Schools in South Holland and the Deepings can get involved in a carnival at the opening ceremony of the Lincolnshire School Games.

East Midlands Caribbean Carnival Arts Network (EMCCAN) and artsNK are running carnival workshops for this year’s Lincolnshire School Games in July.

Ten schools from across the county will be invited to take part in EMCCAN’s 2017 national tour, called “Taking Flight” after going through an all-encompassing workshop and performance programme.

Taking place in between June and July, the performance and costume making workshops will prepare students

for their performance in the spectacular county-wide Lincolnshire Games opening ceremony on Sunday, July 9.

Tara Lopez, Tour Manager for EMCCAN, said: “We are extremely excited to be returning to Lincolnshire this

summer for school workshops and the Lincolnshire School Games.

“Last year, we were thrilled to see so many schools taking part and performing at the event itself where hundreds of school children’s hard work and creativity came together in one space which was truly inspiring.

“This year we will return with a new theme “The Caribbean Sea” and we ca nnot wait to see how students take to the high energy and creative workshops we have planned for them.”

EMCCAN’s 2017 package will be offered to schools at a price of £350 and bookings will close on Friday, May 5.

The package, which would usually cost over £700, provides a unique chance for students of Key Stage 3 (Years 7 to 9) and upwards to work with professional carnival organisers.

If you would like your school and students to be a part of this exciting project which is subsidised by Arts Council

England, please contact Tara Lopez at emccan.tara@aol.co.uk for more information on how to get involved in the tour.