The Deepings School hopes to create network of old pupils

The Deepings School is seeking former pupils who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

Situated in Park Road, Deeping St James, the school is one of 400 educational institutions across Britain working with the education charity Future First to set up ‘old school tie’ networks and harness the talents and experience of alumni to support current pupils.

The school wants to contact former students in established careers and vocations and recent leavers in further education, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

Future First’s vision is that every state school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community that helps it to do more for its pupils. More than 180,000 people nationwide have already signed up to stay connected with their old school. They’re motivating young people as career and education role models, mentors, work experience providers, governors and fundraisers.

Careers and events manager at the school Linda Taylor said: “We are very pleased to have signed up to Future First’s scheme. A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils’ jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work.”

Former pupils should visit www.futurefirst.org.uk and click on ‘For former students’ to register.