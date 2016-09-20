Young readers in Market Deeping celebrate their summer success

Children’s author Will Hussey was guest of honour at Deeping Library as youngsters came together to celebrate passing their Summer Reading Challenge.

Will, who is co-author of the very successful Spydog series, presented children with certificates and medals for passing the challenge.

Alfie and Arabella Pearson with Will Hussey

Afterwards, Will, who is also a teacher at Northborough Primary School, ran a writing workshop at the Market Deeping library for children aged seven years and over on using their own experiences in their writing.

Will brought along his famous dog Spud for the occasion.