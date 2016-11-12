Elite athlete Meghan aims to inspire pupils at Brooke Hill Academy, Oakham

Elite British athlete Meghan Beesley led an assembly at Brooke Hill Academy in Oakham to inspire pupils.

Meghan, a 400m hurdle champion, explained to the children about the importance of determination and resilience to be the best that she can be. She told how she trains for six days a week and maintains a healthy diet.

Sadly, Meghan had to undergo an operation on her Achilles tendon before this year’s Olympic Games in Rio which meant that she was unable to be selected for Team GB. Now back to full fitness, Meghan is continuing to race and represent Britain around the world. She is pictured with head of school Richard Westley and the school’s sports ambassadors.