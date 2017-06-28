Emma thrilled to win Rising Star in Investment Management Award

A woman has won an award recognising the achievements of females in business.

Emma Jackson, a former Stamford High School pupil originally from Peakirk but now living in London, was delighted to find out she’d won the Rising Star in Investment Management Award as part of We Are The Rising Stars, following a public vote.

Emma has worked as product development manager at Legg Mason for the last year where she plays an integral role in the research and development of new funds. She previously worked at Vanguard where she started her career in 2009.

She will received an award at a ceremony in July and as part of the prize, will be asked to participate in many industry events to inspire female colleagues which will help to raise her profile in the industry.

She said the awards process had already helped her to build a network across the industries and become more recognised but said it was down to her to “capitalise on the opportunity”.

Emma added: “I want to thank everyone who has both supported me throughout my career and also those who voted for me. I’m really excited to share my experience in building a career in the invesment management industry with talented females.”