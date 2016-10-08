Enjoying a cuppa at World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

People across the Mercury area tucked into a slice of cake and enjoyed a warming drink as they joined the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

For the first time, Stamford Library held a pop-up cafe and thanks to the generosity of the 102 customers, £375 was raised.

A great team of staff and volunteers worked all morning to serve cakes, some of which were homemade and some were donated by Marks and Spencer and market stall holders.

Library team leader Lea Rickard said: “This is the first time we have run one of these coffee mornings and we are really happy that we raised so much money for such a worthy cause.”

The Nene School of Dance, which holds regular classes in Stamford, Market Deeping, Peterborough and Eye, raised £375 at their annual event.

Principal Janina Mossman was delighted at the amount raised this time with cakes being sold at the Parkway Sports and Social Club, in Peterborough, on Tuesday and at the Coronation Hall, in Market Deeping on Friday.

Blueberry cake, Malteser tiffin and walnut and date scones were all on the menu at the Stamford office of chartered accountants Duncan and Toplis’ event, which was organised by manager Ann Burns. Competitions and a bring and buy stall helped bring the total raised to £230.

Staff at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy held their own staff bake off with Year 6 teacher Sue Dharamraj being named best baker for her chocolate brownies. A large amount of cake was consumed and £127 was raised.

And £841.13 was raised at the event held at Gretton Sports and Social Club.

Proceeds go towards funding Macmillan nurses who support cancer sufferers.