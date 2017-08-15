Enjoying woodland crafts

Children - and those young at heart - had a great day at a woodland craft day on Saturday.

Hosted at The Spinney near Little Bytham, it was the last of three craft days held to encourage people to visit the area.

Activities on offer, led by Jo Hammond, included making insects in a variety of materials, constructing bug hotels, making craft pieces to hang on the Tree for All Seasons.

All the youngsters were able to take home the crafts they had made.

The events also celebrated the 800th anniversary celebrations of the Forest Charter and people were encouraged to sign the woodland charter, which aims to protect trees for the future.

Members of the Woodland Trust also came along to see what was going on.

Patrick Candler, the chairman of the trust which runs The Spinney, said it was a nice day with a great atmosphere.

He said: “I was really pleased with, not only how Saturday went, but all the events. It was nice to see some new people coming along to enjoy what The Spinney has to offer.”