Entries down but Ketton show still a success

Sunday (September 3) was a busy time for both members and entrants as preparations for Ketton Horticultural Society’s annual show got underway, and by 10.45am all was ready for the judges to to assess the merits of the various exhibits.

Although entries this year were down a little on previous years, the quality of the entries still maintained their usual high standard. Judith Measures dahlias were stunning and glorious vegetables came from four of the regular contributors to show, Al Perna, David Salmon, David Stewardson and Steve Harris. Many of the other competitors’ exhibits were equally good, pushing the four to maintain their hold on their respective trophies.

Art was well represented. Once again, in spite of strong opposition, Ann Archer gained the KHS Cup for most points. Although there were many accomplished works of art on display, so once again another stalwart that must keep her eye on the ball to maintain her hold on the trophy.

Another notable triumph was John Deane’s points tally in the photographic section which gained him the prestige’s photographic cup, followed by Honor Harris’s scooping up the Presidents Cup in the home produce section, given a good run for her money by Felicity Heather.

The society provide three sections for children, so it was a little disappointing that some categories did not receive any entries, although the underseven section was well subscribed, with an unusual decision by the judges, awarding three first prizes in section one, for an animal made from fruit and vegetable.

Chris Young, editor of the Royal Horticultural Societies magazine, presented the various cups and shields and presented Lindsey Fairbairn with the Post Office Cup for his winning front garden in the society’s front garden competition.