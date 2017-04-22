Entries now open for first Phoebe Research Fund 5k Run

Entries are now open for the first Phoebe 5k Run and young and old alike are being called on to sign up today.

Zoe Crowson, who founded the Phoebe Research Fund, is organising the event which will take place at Rutland Water Sykes Lane on Sunday, October 1.

She hopes the event will raise funds, but more importantly awareness of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolosis Bullosa. Her daughter Phoebe, now seven, was diagnosed with the condition shortly after she was born. It causes her skin to badly blister and break away at the slightest touch - and she also gets internal blisters which can lead to problems with swallowing and choking.

Earlier this year, the Mercury revealed Zoe was in the early stages of planning the fun run which she had hoped would take place through the streets of Stamford.

But unfortunately planning an event that would close the town centre proved not to be a viable option so Zoe turned her attentions to Rutland Water, where the event will now be held.

And she praised how supportive Anglian Water, which owns the reservoir, had been along with a number of other local businesses who are generously supporting the event ensuring the maximum profit possible goes to the charity.

Pilot Fish, a key supporter of the charity, is sponsoring the bespoke medals which all finishers will receive.

All Zoe needs now is people to sign up.

There are 750 places available and within 24 hours of the website being launched earlier this week, more than 30 people had taken a place.

She said: “I’m hopeful that the community will support this event and the lovely thing about it is that it’s open to everyone.

“It’s not competitive at all so I hope it will be something that will bring everyone together for a great day out.”

The course starts and finishes at Sykes Lane, taking in Whitwell and the dam.

The 5k course is an achievable distance for all ages and abilities and participants can choose to run, jog or walk your way around the course.

Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for under 12s and free for pre-school children who must be accompanied by an adult.

Zoe founded the charity in 2015 and last year had its most successful year yet, handing over £20,000 for vital research.

She is hoping to make the run an annual event and believes that as the charity builds its reputation, regular fundraising events will also be held. Her charity auction will mark its third year this year.

To sign up or find out more about the Phoebe 5k Run visit www.phoebe5k.org.uk