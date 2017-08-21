Entry numbers up at show

Have your say

Entry numbers were up at this year’s Stamford Horticultural Society Flower and Produce Show.

Competitors battled it out in different sections including fruit, vegetables, flowers and floral art.

More than 300 exhibits were entered into the competition, which was held on Saturday at the United Reform Church in Stamford - around a hundred more than the average in recent years.

Kitty Beck, treasurer of the horticultural society, said: “It was a very successful show and we are hoping that it will encourage people to enter the show next year.

“Certainly the number of people was up on previous years.

“There were actually fewer people {competing in the event} but they entered more this year.”

Stephen Harris picked up the ‘Lady Exeter Trophy’ for scoring the most points in the show and the horticultural society’s Spring show combined, while Orla Dunleavy won the ‘junior award certificate for those aged under 8’.

The W and J Brown trophy, awarded for most points in the flower section, went to Eric Kendrick and Michael Twait, who were joint winners.

Other winners included John Jaques who scooped the ‘dahlia silver medal’.

Around 60 people attended the show and guest were able to buy cakes and produce.

And the kind-hearted society donated left over food from the show to Stamford pay-as-you-feel cafe, Second Helpings, which is based at Trinity Methodist Church and aims to rescue food destined to be thrown out and turn it into delicious meals.

For more on the horticultural society visit its new website at www.stamfordhorticulturalsociety.btck.co.uk