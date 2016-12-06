Changes to waste collections in South Kesteven over Christmas period

Waste collections will take place a day later over the festive period in South Kesteven.

This means there will be no bin collections on Boxing Day or Monday, January 2 and all collections will be 24 hours later than normal each day during the two weeks.

The changes include silver bin and clear bag collections due on Friday, December 30, which will take place on Saturday, December 31.

Black bin and pink bag collections scheduled for Friday, January 6 will be collected on Saturday, January 7.

South Kesteven District Council’s streetcare services team will take unlimited recyclable materials in silver bins or clears bags during this time. They should be placed in silver bins or clear bags. A full list of items you can recycle can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/recyclinglist

The team will collect any amount of recyclable items in any clear bags or cardboard boxes as long as it is clear that the items can be recycled and they are not placed in black bags. Residents are asked to flatten and crush cardboard for ease of transport to recycling facilities or to fit more into your kerbside collection.

However, in keeping with the council’s policy all year round, no additional waste will be taken with black bin or pink bag collections.

Residents wishing to purchase additional clear bags should email customerservices@southkesteven.gov.uk

Those who fill their bins or bags can take waste to the household waste and recycling centre in Mowbeck Way, Grantham, or at Bourne Industrial Estate.