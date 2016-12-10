Deepings and Bourne waste collection details over the Christmas period

Households in the Deepings and Bourne are being advised that rubbish collections will take place a day later than normal over the Christmas period.

There will be no collections on Monday, December 26 or Monday, January 2, with collections on Friday, December 30 not happening until Saturday, December 31.

Changes apply to black bin and pink bag collections, whilst silver bin and clear bag collections scheduled for Friday, January 6, will be collected on Saturday, January 7.

South Kesteven District Council’s Streetcare Services team will collect unlimited recyclable materials in silver bins or clears bags during this time, as long as it is clear that the items can be recycled and they are not placed in black bags.

People are asked to flatten and crush cardboard for ease of transport to recycling facilities or to fit more into kerbside collection.

However, no additional waste will be taken with black bin or pink bag collections and residents wishing to purchase additional clear bags should email customerservices@southkesteven.gov.uk

Finally, waste can be taken to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre at Bourne Industrial Estate in South Fen Road, Bourne.