Get your green bin in time for new season, urges SKDC

South Kesteven District Council is inviting households to take up its garden waste collection service.

Participants can renew or register using direct debit, with a discount available to those who register online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/greenbin

Last year over 28,500 residents joined the scheme. New members pay just one annual fee and there is no limit to the number of garden waste bins they can buy.

Residents can take their green bin with them if they move within the district and notify the council of their new address.

Existing members are now being contacted by the local authority, reminding them to take advantage of the green bin service.

Whether a new or existing customer, new bins or stickers will be received by residents in time for the start of the new collection year, which begins on April 1.

SKDC’s executive member for environment Councillor Nick Craft said: “Our ever popular garden waste collection service is easy to join with regular collections of your green bin.

“Join today so you’re ready to start gardening when spring is fully underway.”