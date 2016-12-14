Lincolnshire Waste Partnership calls for clean recycling at Christmas

Families in South Holland are being urged to help cut contamination levels in recycling bins by making sure that tins, bottles and other containers are empty.

The advice comes from Coun Reg Shore, vice-chairman of Lincolnshire Waste Partnership which revealed that between April 2015 and March 2016, it had collected 11,500 lorry loads of recycling of which 2,877 (25 per cent) were contaminated.

Coun Shore said: “The majority of residents recycle really well but sadly just the tiniest amount of food waste or liquid left in the bottom of a packet or bottle can contaminate the recycling load.

“Recent analysis has shown that, on average, one out of four lorry loads arriving at waste transfer stations across the county are contaminated so we need to take action.

“Therefore, we are asking residents to take the #rinseandrecycle pledge and encourage others in their community to get involved.

“We would ask residents to put all food waste in the waste bin, not in the recycling bin, and even if you think the packaging should go in the recycle bin, please wash it first.

“By taking these simple steps and not putting food waste in the recycling bin, the quality of recycling will improve hugely, meaning a reduction in fees and money which can be reinvested back into our services.”