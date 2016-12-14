More than 28,000 people sign up to garden waste scheme for Deepings and Bourne

A garden waste service run by South Kesteven District Council has enjoyed a successful 2016 with more than 28,000 people coming on board this year.

The scheme has led to more than 10,600 tonnes of garden waste being recycled across the district, including the Deepings and Bourne, this year.

Among the benefits are fortnightly collections from March till November, with monthly collection at all other times of the year.

Members of the scheme should ensure that the right items are put in green bins, including grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, weeds, twigs, branches, flowers, plants and leaves.

All other items should be put in the appropriate bin or taken to Bourne Household Waste and Recycling Centres.