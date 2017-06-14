Reminder of green bin code for Deepings and Bourne

Families in the Deepings and Bourne are being reminded to put the right things in their green, garden waste bin.

Flowers, plants, leaves, grass cuttings, weeds, twigs and small branches are among the items that can be collected by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

Bark and hedge trimmings can also be collected, but soil and compost, egg shells, fruit and vegetables, sawdust, stones, animal waste or bedding should all be left out of the bins.

Tea bags, paper, cardboard, plant pots and carrier bags should also be separated out.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Contamination in green bins increases the cost of disposal which can pass down to green bin fees.

“Ensuring that customers put the correct items in their green bins is very important and it will help us keep the cost of our very successful green waste collection low.”