Sign up for the Big Clean in Bourne and the Deepings

People from Bourne and the Deepings can take part in a new street cleaning programme launched by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

The Big Clean is an initial 12-week plan to transform the district’s “grotspots” where litter, weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti and damaged street furniture (bins, benches, signs) are blightiing the district’s 365 square miles.

An initial £450,000 will see a number of new teams formed to tidy areas and carry out work identified through an “intelligence-gathering exercise” by SKDC, with work due to begin in August.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “When we asked residents about their priorities for the area, one of the top five issues they identified was litter and cleanliness.

“We have always worked hard to ensure the streets are as clean and litter-free as possible within our annual budget. “However, this programme recognises that some areas need extra attention to bring them up to scratch.”

“Cleaner streets make our villages and towns nicer places to live in and to visit, but we also want to make South Kesteven as attractive as possible to businesses so that they will provide the future jobs and growth in our area.”

Residents will be invited to pinpoint areas for the Big Clean, while volunteers, community groups and businesses will all be invited to get on board with the project.

Coun Dr Moseley said: “We are keen to transform our streets but we cannot do it alone as it needs to be a team effort.

“We will therefore be asking residents, community groups and businesses to help identify areas for us to target and even inviting locals to join us in particular areas.

“We will also be working with our colleagues from Lincolnshire County Council to synchronise their responsibilities with ours, emptying gullies, cleaning signs, ripping out weeds, cleaning pavements, removing graffiti and sorting out bins.

“The Big Clean is an exciting project and I hope everyone will support it.”