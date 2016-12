Household Waste Recycling Centres in Spalding, Wyberton and Bourne will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

However, the centres in West Marsh Road, Spalding, Slippery Gowt Lane, Wyberton, and South Fen Road, Bourne, will be open between Tuesday and Saturday, December 27 to 31, at their normal opening times.

For more details, visit http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycle-for-lincolnshire/household-waste-rubbish-and-recycling