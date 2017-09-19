Event helps people trace family lineage

People were given advice on how to trace their ancestors at Deeping Community Library with the help of an expert on family history.

Gill Blanchard, pictured, was one of the people giving talks at the ‘Family History Day’ on Saturday.

The event examined how to research family trees, as well as local buildings and history.

Working in groups, those that attended completed several tasks such as tracing their family lineage using computers.

Two representatives from the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust also gave advice on how people can access the group’s facilities.

The event was a follow-up to Gill’s talk during the library’s literary festival last year.

Liz Waterland, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Over 30 people came along and had the chance to work in four groups. We decided to do a bit more of a focussed event [following Gill’s talk last year].

Photo: Lee Hellwing