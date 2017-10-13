Everest watch to be auctioned off

The watch which was worn by Gurkhas to reach the summit of Everest and made by a Stamford firm is to be auctioned off.

Watchmakers Loomes and Co, of St Mary’s Hill, Stamford, specifically made the watch for the Mountain Trust.

The watch was worn by the Royal Gurkha Regiment climbers to climb Everest in May.

It will now be auctioned online by Bonhams Auctioneers and proceeds will go to the Mountain Trust - a Cambridgeshire-based charity which raises money for education and healthcare in Nepal, one of the poorest countries in the world.

Lt Chris Boote, of the climbing team, said: “It was an honour to take this watch to the top, knowing it would raise much needed funds for the people here.”

Nepal suffered devastating earthquakes in 2015 when the first attempt to climb Everest had to be abandoned as the team turned instead to disaster relief work.

This is the only all-British-made watch to have summited Everest this century. Hand-built in Stamford using a 19 jewel Smiths based mechanism, the watch has a unique dial.

Ahead of the auction, Loomes and Co is hosting a reception and photographic exhibition on Tuesday at Stamford Town Hall, which will be open between 3pm and 4.30pm.

The photos on display will be from the climb and are taken by British mountain photographer Alun Richardson.

The watch will be on display in Stamford for one day only, before moving to the Saatchi Gallery from November 2 to 4 for SalonQP, the London watch show.

This watch is unique in being a 19 jewel, hand-wound movement specially prepared for the Expedition, complete with unique, Stamford-made, dial and fitted with a couture British leather strap.

Robina Hill, managing director at Loomes, said: “I hope the watch raises as much as possible for the trust.”

Loomes raised more than £7,000 in 2015 for charities in Nepal and staff hope this watch will exceed that amount.