Evergreen set for expansion

The Evergreen Care Trust is set to announce plans to expand the services it offers at a free event next Thursday.

The charity, which is based in Barnack Road, Stamford, is inviting local residents, business leaders and any other interested parties at a free event at The Theatre Lounge in Broad Street, Stamford on Thursday, between 6pm and 8pm.

Community newsdesk: 01284 757857

This event, ‘The Next Step - Business and Community working together’ will enable the charity to formally announce plans to expand its care services following registration with the Care Quality Commission, the care provider regulator for England, to ensure fitness and compliance to national standards.

Louise Marsh, Evergreen Care Trust CEO, said: “We are excited at the opportunities that CQC registration will open up for us and the communities we serve.

“As the Evergreen team is staffed by local people who care about the wellbeing of our more vulnerable neighbours we are confident that the team will continue to offer excellent quality care and support to our service users.

“The Evergreen team has worked hard to ensure it meets the rigorous requirements for CQC registration and we are committed to maintaining the regulations and guidelines demonstrating that our services and support is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.”

Louise will be among the key note speakers at Thursday’s event, where she will give her insight into the experiences of those struggling in the current social and economic climate. Her talk, ‘The Raw Truth’, will draw on the experience, she and her team have had in 12 years of Evergreen service, supporting and caring for older and or vulnerable adults in this district.

Louise will also be speaking about a range of new services set to be offered by Evergreen, which include the seven day a week ‘Wellbeing Warden’ service. The aim of this paid for service is to help people achieve their personal wellbeing goals and provide a regular physical presence to ensure that all is well. They will also be trained to assist with meals, fluids and medication management.

In the coming months, Evergreen will also be recruiting for and upskilling existing staff ready for the launch of ‘Florence Care’, which will provide a range of services, including personal care. It’s thought this will launch in September.

Evergreen members will still also have access to services including befriending, advocacy, community chaplaincy, hand and nail care and hospital to home support.

Free tickets can be obtained by calling 01780 765900 or by e-mailing marketing@evergreencare.org.uk