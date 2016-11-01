Exclusive offer for King Richard III visitor centre for Rutland and Melton residents

This November and December the King Richard III Visitor Centre is offering Leicestershire and Rutland residents an exclusive ticket offer for the award-winning attraction.

Leicestershire and Rutland residents can buy two tickets for £10. To qualify for the “two for a tenner” offer, all you have to do is bring along a utilities or council tax bill with your Leicestershire or Rutland address on it before December 23. And the tickets will be valid for 12 months.

The Visitor Centre tells the incredible story of King Richard III and the discovery of his remains in Leicester under what is now arguably one of the most famous car parks in the world.

The Centre also gives an insight into the science behind the identification of the remains using techniques including DNA fingerprinting, a technique pioneered by the University of Leicester which is now used to solve crime around the world. And no visit is complete without seeing the place where the king’s remains lay undiscovered in that car park for over 500 years.

Iain Gordon, visitor centre director, said: “We have been open for just over two years now and we have a clearer picture of where our visitors come from. We have noticed that whilst lots of people from Leicester and Leicestershire have already visited us, there are still many around the county who haven’t. We hope that this offer will encourage visitors closer to home to come and discover more about this incredible local story.”

Tickets can only be purchased on the day of visit and terms and conditions apply – see the website for more details, including opening times.

For more information, visit www.kriii.com