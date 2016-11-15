Exhibition of late artist Jean de Gale’s work

A service of thanksgiving is being planned following the death of a well-known local artist whose drawings were used on information boards across Stamford.

Jean de Gale, who lived in All Saints’ Street, Stamford, died at the age of 81 on Thursday, October 20.

The service will take place at All Saints’ Church, Tinwell, at 10am on Saturday, November 19, and will be followed by an exhibition of her work in the Court Room at Stamford Town Hall from 11am.

The exhibition will also be open to the public between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, November 20, and 10am to 2.30pm the following day.

At least 150 paintings will be on display, with many for sale and all donations being presented to various charities.

Mrs de Gale was born Elizabeth Jean Hervey in London in 1935 and studied at The Byam Shaw School in the mid-1950s, specialising in portraits, homes and gardens.

In 1965 she married David de Gale in Little Bealings, Ipswich. The couple, who had two children and three grandchildren, moved to Stamford in the late 1990s.

Mr de Gale is currently a resident at the Rose Lodge Care Home in Market Deeping.

Their son William, who lives in Tinwell, said: “We were very keen for my mother’s work to continue to be enjoyed and appreciated.

“We hope people will come along to the exhibition. Some works will be for sale, for a donation, and proceeds will be split between charities and good causes she supported – including the Alzheimer’s Society and Tinwell Church.”

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs de Gale’s body has been donated to medical science.

According to her family, she was not a fan of black and made a point of wearing bright colours to funerals, so guests attending the service of thanksgiving for her life are welcome to do the same.

Mrs de Gale’s work has appeared on public information boards in Rutland Terrace, Bath Row and St Peter’s Green.