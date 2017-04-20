Exotic Pet Refuge open day

A rescue centre for exotic animals raised around £11,000 when it opened its doors to the public at the weekend.

The Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James looks after a large variety of unwanted and neglected animals such as snakes, reptiles and birds of prey.

On Sunday the centre held one of its six annual open days, allowing guests to cast their eyes on facilities including its new monkey enclosure and enjoy guided tours.

The centre raised cash at the open day through a tombola, fudge stall, sales in its shop and a virtual reality experience.

Cash raised will be spent on the animal’s upkeep and creating new facilities.

Owner Pam Mansfield said she was delighted about how much money was made.

She said: “We were absolutely over the moon. We worked so hard to getting it looking spotless and spot on [for the open day]. The money will help us to build more things and help us to do more.”

The centre welcomes animals from a variety of sources such as private owners, the RSPCA, and zoos that close down.