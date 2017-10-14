Experienced adviser Julia joins team

Local wealth management firm, Bulley Davey Wealth Management, has strengthened its offering in Stamford and the surrounding area by recruiting experienced independent financial adviser, Julia Peach, to its team.

Julia brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the wealth management firm, with about 30 years in the financial services industry – she has been a top five ranked bank analyst in the bond market and managing director and head of a team of analysts.

Julia is a governor at Stamford Endowed Schools. She also enjoys horse riding, cooking and entertaining and is fluent in French.

Julia said: “Bulley Davey has been on my radar for a number of years so when this opportunity arose it just felt like a perfect fit.

“Bulley Davey is a firm that values personal service and strong relationships with its clients and for me that is essential to our role as advisers; I take pride in knowing that my clients trust me and I’m looking forward to continuing the great work that’s already underway here; meeting and working with the local people of Stamford.”

Bulley Davey Wealth Management offers independent wealth management and financial planning services to its clients throughout the region. Although it is a separate company, it works very closely with Chartered Certified Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisers, Bulley Davey, to offer more personal support and advice to its clients. Bulley Davey opened an office in Stamford in 2015 and has an office in St Mary’s Hill.

Robin Bates, director said “We’re really excited to have Julia on board. Her resume speaks for itself – with a depth and breadth of experience that is very hard to come by.”