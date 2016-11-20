Exton youngster Dylan’s head shave in aid of Thorpe Hall Hospice

A schoolboy who had his hair shaved off in front of fellow pupils and teachers has raised nearly £1,000 for a hospice which cared for his mum.

Dylan Duell, 11, from Exton, had hoped to raise around £500 but is just short of doubling that target – and money is still coming in.

Dylan’s mum, Michelle Beniston, tragically died at Sue Ryder Care’s Thorpe Hall Hospice aged just 33 in October 2014 following a battle with cancer.

Staff at the hospice provided superb care for Michelle and also offered support to Dylan, brother James 14, and sister Megan, eight, to help them deal with their loss.

Dylan and James’ dad, Paul Duell, who had been separated from Michelle for around 10 years, said: “Dylan did a great job explaining to the whole school about why he was raising money.

“A friend of mine had been due to do the shaving but had to drop out at short notice so I stepped in to do it.

“Dylan’s hair was quite long and it took a bit of effort to get it all off, but we got plenty of encouragement.”

Dylan said he likes his new look and would like to keep his hair short in future.

He added: “It looks different but I like it. Everyone was cheering and shouting my name.”

The Duell family have now raised around £4,500 through a series of fundraising events since Michelle passed away.

Thorpe Hall fundraiser Joely Garner said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be there to support Dylan as he had his head shaved.

“We all know how conscious 11 year old boys can be about their appearance so for Dylan to do this shows how dedicated he is to raising money in memory of his mum.”

To add to the total, visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/Leah-Meeks