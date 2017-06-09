Families enjoy Wallace and Gromit day at Stamford Arts Centre

Stamford Arts Centre hosted a Wallace and Gromit themed day on Friday.

The day was the brainchild of the Amplified Collective, a young people’s organising group based at the Arts Centre and it attracted many families to the screenings of Nick Park’s award winning short films ‘A Grand Day Out’, ‘The Wrong Trousers’ and ‘A Close Shave’ and also some Stop Motion Animation taster workshops throughout the day.

The event which was supported by the BFI’s (British Film Institute) Film Audience Network and facilitated by Lincolnshire One Venues Young People’s Project saw group member Josh taking responsibility for organising and marketing the event.

Jo Dobbs, audience development manager for Stamford Arts Centre, said: “Our recent Wallace and Gromit Day was a lovely event where families and young people could try their hand at creating a short film whilst being inspired by the work of Nick Park.

“We are looking for more young people aged 12 to 18 to join our Amplified Collective group and gain experience of working with the Arts Centre on event planning.”

The Arts Centre and LOV are now planning to run three film making workshops in the summer holidays to attract new members. To join the group or for more information e-mail kate.newman@litc.co.uk.