Family abseil 585ft to raise charity funds

A brave family raised more than £3,000 by abseiling 585ft down the ArcelorMittal Orbit for charity.

Lorna Grey and her husband Allan, 68, were joined by their daughters Hanna Coburn, 39, and Lucy Hewerdine, 38, for the challenge in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in London.

They took part on Saturday to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.

Lorna, 65, of Glebe Road, in Oakham, a volunteer for the charity, said: “I found the whole thing to be absolutely terrifying.

“The rest of the family were quite calm and they smiled and waved on the way down but I didn’t.

“Some people said the views were amazing but I had my eyes closed.

“The hardest part was stepping over the edge to start the abseil.

“I am very proud of myself and I am pleased with the money raised.”

Lorna added that jumping 630ft off the Sky Tower, in Auckland, New Zealand, to help celebrate her 60th birthday was easier than the abseil.

She has now done challenges to mark her 60th and 65th birthday.

Lorna plans to wing walk for her 70th birthday.

The Make A Wish charity grants wishes for children who suffer from a life threatening illness.

Allan, a member of Rutland Lions, said: “We put a harnass on and were roped up and then we just had to lean back and walk off the edge.

“Lorna went first then I followed her and then Hanna and Lucy did it.

“It took each of us about five minutes to get down.

“We had to each raise £300 to take part and we aimed for £1,200.

“Then Lorna kept raising the total we were aiming for.

“We were blown away to raise so much money.”

To donate to the Grey family’s charity fundraising head online to www.justgiving.com/greyteams to support the team.