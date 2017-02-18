Family amazed by generosity of Stamford Round Table

Three-year-old Mason Sallis has been able to eat proper meals for the first time thanks to Stamford Round Table.

The youngster, from Wittering, has a range of complex health issues including Pierre Robin sequence – which means he has a small lower jaw and large tongue which causes breathing difficulties.

He also has a cleft palate, rare skeletal disorder osteopathia striata with cranial sclerosis, and hydrocephalus – a build up of fluid on the brain.

Mason’s health problems mean he finds it difficult to eat large pieces of food.

When Stamford Round Table heard about this, they decided to buy him a high-performance Vitamix blender – which can liquidize food with no lumps left over as a choking hazard.

The group also paid for a new shower to be installed at his home where he lives with parents Laura and Tony Sallis and brothers Alfie, 5, and Teddy, 10 months.

The £1,500 shower was put in at cost price by Stamford Plumbing.

Laura said the family were amazed by the generosity of Stamford Round Table members.

She said: “The Vitamix is much more powerful than a normal blender and means we can thoroughly blitz normal home-cooked meals without any lumps.

“Until recently Mason could only eat small pieces of finger food, but now he can enjoy proper meals.”

The Sallis family did not previously have a shower and Mason was rapidly growing out of his bath seat.

Laura added: “Because Mason has a tracheostomy we have to be very careful at bath time. The new shower means we can control exactly where the water goes and he loves it.

“I can’t thank the Round Table enough for paying for this. It is amazing and is already making life much easier.”

Stamford Round Table chairman Neil Walker said: “We are so happy to have made a difference to Mason’s quality of life. All the fundraising we do is worth it when we see something like the smile on this boy’s face, and knowing we have put it there.”

Neil visited dinosaur fan Mason last week to see how he was getting on – and presented him with a 35 million year old tooth from a Megalodon, the largest marine predator in history.

Stamford Round Table is an organisation open to men aged 18-45. Round Table is about having fun with friends and supporting local communities.

