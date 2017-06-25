Family pays tribute to their Cat in a hat

A father has paid loving tribute to his daughter, who inspired a campaign that raised tens of thousands of pounds, after she died aged 38.

Cat Anderson sadly died on Wednesday, June 14. She was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable brain tumour in 2014.

Cat lived in Uppingham, having been born in Glasgow and raised in Corby. She started hairdressing at a Corby salon in Occupation Road called Harry Coutts and latterly worked for Motor Parts Direct as a delivery driver.

Parents Margo and Rab Anderson, who now live in Kettering, will remember Cat, the eldest of their three daughters, as: “always laughing and joking, upbeat and incredibly positive” despite the fact that she knew the chances of her surviving brain cancer were so heavily stacked against her.

Rab said: “Cat underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment, following the first of several surgeries. She decided to have her hair cut off before it started falling out in clumps, and it was then that Cat got the nickname Cat in a Hat from one of my grandsons, because she was always wearing one hat or another. She built up quite an extensive collection as family and friends bought her more and more exciting headgear to choose from.”

Rab said that following Cat’s diagnosis, her friends and family were shocked to learn than just one per cent of the national funding into cancers goes to brain tumours even though they kill more children and adults under the age of 40.

He added: “This spurred us to set up a fundraising group known as Cat in a Hat, under the umbrella of national charity Brain Tumour Research, for which, over the years since Cat’s diagnosis, we have raised tens of thousands of pounds through a variety of events and challenges.

“Cat lived for her family and friends and believed in the power of positivity – which I am sure helped her to live as long as she did.”

Last August, Cat took on a skydive, despite her fear of heights, saying: “What have I got to be afraid of? I’ve only my life to lose!”

Cat told the Mercury at the time: “I have been told my brain tumour is terminal, but I am not going anywhere – I have the most amazing family and I have so many things I want to do with my life, not least helping to find a cure.”

Rab added: “Our lovely, funny daughter lived her life to the full, leaving us with so many precious memories. She had an enormous heart too.”

As well as her parents Cat leaves son Robert Dunne, 18, who is currently studying photography at Leicester College who Rab described as her absolute pride and joy”.

He added that she had the love and steadfast support of her partner James and sisters Lorraine and Elizabeth as well as her extensive family in England and in Scotland.

Rab said: “We will all miss her terribly.”

If you would like to make a donation to Brain Tumour Research in Cat’s memory visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Catinahat1