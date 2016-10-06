Family’s desperate search to find missing Labrador Bertie

A woman is on the hunt for a large black animal but it’s not the panther which has been apparently sighted in Rutland this week - it’s a much loved missing Labrador.

Bertie has been missing for more than a week. He is jet black and according to his owner Rachel Mansfield, he is very fast, agile and intent on chasing pheasants!

She described him as quite tall and very slim - not the usual Labrador build - and has long strides when he is running.

Since his disappearance, a black Labrador has been sighted in Langham as well as the “panther” sighting between Teigh and Market Overton.

If anyone spots Bertie, please call Rachel on 07976 399068.

Bertie is pictured right.