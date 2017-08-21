Family tree tracing help offered at event

Have your say

People were given help tracing their family tree in Bourne on Saturday.

The Lincolnshire Family History Society annual open day at Wake House provided people with information on how to look for and where to find information relating to their family lineage.

They also had the chance to look at copies of Bourne Abbey Church records containing baptisms, marriages and births.

Chairman of the society, Maureen Sibborn, said: “From the people that came there was a very positive reaction, they went away very happy.”

She added she was disappointed that ‘a low number of people attended’.

The society offers services such as visiting The National Archives to find records on people’s behalf.

For more visit www.lincolnshirefhs.org.uk