Farm initiative helps children

Farm Camp, a new initiative that brings school children closer to their food, has launched at Sacrewell.

A recent study of four to eight year olds in London found that one third of them didn’t know that milk was produced by cows. Sacrewell and the William Scott Abbott Trust are on a quest to change statistics like these through their new Farm Camp programme.

The programme offers school groups the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in farm life, from mucking out the donkeys to digging up the potatoes they’ll eat for dinner, developing life skills like team work and resilience along the way.

Groups will also spend at least one night under canvas on the farm, sleeping in the peace and quiet of rural Cambridgeshire until the resident peacocks wake them up with their morning alarm call.

The programme was officially launched last week with a camp for the Year 3 children and staff from Ravensthorpe Primary School in Peterborough.

This programme has been made possible with £21,240 of funding from Mick George Limited through their Mick George Community Fund.

Nikki Cherry, engagement manager for learning at Sacrewell, said she was pleased with the success of the first farm camp and very grateful for the support she has had from the team of staff and volunteers at Sacrewell.

She hopes that many more children will benefit from a Farm Camp experience in future.

After the success of this pilot camp, Sacrewell are taking bookings for school groups who wish to give their pupils an insight into farming and where their food comes from, combined with a residential stay.

Farm Camp is available to book from May to October 2018. For more information visit www.sacrewell.org.uk.