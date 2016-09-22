Fashion retailer Jack Wills set to open a store in Stamford

Upmarket fashion retailer Jack Wills has begun recruiting staff for a new store on Stamford’s High Street.

The company, which was launched in 1999 in Salcombe, Devon, is currently advertising vacancies for four sales assistants, three supervisors and a store manager on its website.

Trespass store, High Streetm Stamford. File picture Photo: MSMP200812-064js

The site says the store will be at 56 High Street, Stamford - currently home to specialist outdoor retailer Trespass.

Jack Wills claims to be “influenced by the best of British, from our history and culture to sporting and country pursuits”.

Since the first Jack Wills store opened in Salcombe, more than 300 others have opened across the United Kingdom and internationally.

Its clothing ranges from traditional British formal wear and tailoring, such as shirts, tweed jacket sand blazers, to more contemporary casual clothing, including hooded tops, sweatpants, T-shirts and polo shirts.

The Mercury has approached the company for comment.