Father Christmas is star guest at Market Deeping’s Christmas market

Hundreds of people turned out for Market Deeping’s popular Christmas market and lights switch-on event on Sunday.

Members of the public perused stalls selling a range of tempting treats and gifts including cheeses, meats and locally-brewed beer, plus jewellery, paintings and more.

Deeping St James Primary School pupils perform

Visitors were entertained throughout the day by performances from school choirs and dance groups. Radio presenter Keith Dalton was compere.

Father Christmas was present on his sleigh and local shops, pubs and restaurants were open and offering a warm welcome to customers.

As darkness fell, Mayor of Market Deeping Councillor Wayne Lester began a countdown and switched on the town’s Christmas lights.

There was also an opportunity to visit the Christmas Tree Festival which is currently running in the town hall.

Mayor Wayne Lester on the Rotary Club christmas sleigh with Father Christmas EMN-161127-190902009

Tree have been decorated by a range of local organisations to help promote their work in the community.

Town clerk Julie Bourne said local residents turned out in large numbers to support the market, lights switch-on and festival.

She said: “As always we had a lot of support from the local community.

“Last year, it was so windy that it was difficult to keep all the stalls upright but this year we were very lucky and it was a lovely day for walking around and enjoying the atmosphere.”

Kevin Sanford and Charlie Bloodworth from 1st Deeping Mohicans with their tree at the christmas tree fair at the Town Hall EMN-161127-190938009

Crowds at the Market Deepings Christmas Market. EMN-161127-190351009